Calcio: Ecco i 26 convocati dell’Inghilterra, fuori Lingard e Greenwood

Confermato invece nell'elenco l'esterno del Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) (ITALPRESS) – Gareth Southgate ha fatto le sue scelte. Il ct dell'Inghilterra ha annunciato la lista definitiva dei 26 giocatori convocati per Euro2020, dove i Tre Leoni affronteranno, nel girone D, Croazia, Scozia e Repubblica Ceca. Confermato Trent Alexander-Arnold, out l'infortunato Mason Greenwood, fra gli esclusi eccellenti c'è Jesse Lingard nonostante l'ottima seconda parte di stagione col West Ham. Sono rimasti fuori anche il portiere Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United), i difensori Ben Godfrey (Everton) e Ben White (Brighton), il centrocampista James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) e l'attaccante Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa). Questa la lista: PORTIERI: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich), Jordon Pickford (Everton); DIFENSORI: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolverhampton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City); CENTROCAMPISTI: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham); ATTACCANTI: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). (ITALPRESS). glb/red 01-Giu-21 18:20