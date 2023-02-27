Huawei Launches 3 Solutions to Embrace F5.5G and Stride to 10Gbps Everywhere

(Adnkronos) – BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — During MWC 2023, Huawei launched three solutions — Huawei FTTR OptiXstar F30, industry’s first commercial 50G PON, and Huawei OptiX Alps-WDM, solutions designed for all-optical home, ultra-broadband access, and all-optical metro network fields. While helping operators build E2E green all-optical networks to support high-quality development of all services, these solutions also support smooth evolution to F5.5G networks and striding to 10Gbps Everywhere.

As a next-generation PON technology defined by ITU-T, the 50G PON effectively supports 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei’s innovative 50G PON solution provides a TCO-effective evolution path for operators to upgrade their networks to 10G.

Huawei’s OptiX Alps-WDM solution with these four capabilities build a simplified architecture and provide the ultimate experience. They help redefine green all-optical networks and meet operators’ requirements for developing B2C, B2H, and B2B services. They will support service evolution in the coming decade.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line, said, “From F5G to F5.5G, more than planning the future, we create it. Today, gigabit connectivity is rapidly growing more popular around the world. Looking towards 2025, diversified network requirements will require ubiquitous 10-gigabit connectivity. All industries need to work together to embrace F5.5G and stride to 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei will join hands with global operators to accelerate network upgrade and the application of new technologies, helping operators continuously expand their business boundaries and seize opportunities with ultimate user experience to lead the future.”

MWC 2023 will run from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei will showcase its products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. Together with global operators, industry professionals, and opinion leaders, we will dive into topics such as 5G business success, 5.5G opportunities, green development, digital transformation, and our vision of using the GUIDE business blueprint to build on the success of 5G for even greater prosperity of 5.5G. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/cn/events/mwc2023

[1] 5A: Accurate Planning, Agile Installation, All-in Acceptance, Active Assurance, and Attentive Care

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2011026/Image1.jpg



