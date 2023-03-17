133rd Canton Fair to be held onsite from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phrases

(Adnkronos) – GUANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 133rd Canton Fair will be held in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5 in 3 phrases. It will continue to provide 24/7 online service for participants.

Since 2020, new models have been introduced and the Canton Fair was held online for 6 sessions consecutively, which has contributed to maintaining the smooth industrial and supply chains of China’s foreign trade and stabilizing the fundamentals of foreign trade and investment. As China has optimized and adjusted its COVID-19 prevention measures, Chinese and overseas enterprises are now eligible to participate in the Fair offline. Starting from the spring session this year, the Canton Fair will fully resume offline activities.

According to Shu Jueting, spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, the 133rd Canton Fair will leverage its newly built venue–Area D for the first time, expanding the exhibition area from 1.18 million to a record-breaking 1.5 million square meters. 54 specialized exhibition sections will be set up, hosting more than 30,000 exhibitors onsite, including more than 5,000 high-quality enterprises such as manufacturing single champions and national high-tech enterprises, etc. The quality of exhibitors will witness a steady improvement. Meanwhile, all qualified exhibitors can participate in the Canton Fair online so that more companies could enjoy the benefits. It is estimated that the number of exhibitors participating online will exceed 35,000, said Ms. Shu, in a regular press conference of the Ministry on March 16.

Marketing campaigns have been intensified for the upcoming Canton Fair to attract more domestic and overseas buyers. More than 40 “Trade Bridge” matchmaking activities will be organized to support enterprises secure orders and grow markets. During the 133rd Canton Fair, the second Pearl River International Trade Forum, series of industry and specialized forums and nearly 400 supporting activities for trade promotion will also be held to drive integrated development of the Fair.

The Canton Fair is an important window for China’s opening up and a premium platform of foreign trade, serving as a critical channel for Chinese companies to develop the international market. The previous sessions of the Canton Fair have drawn wide attention from the global business community and all walks of life.

For more information about latest news regarding the upcoming 133rd Canton Fair, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16



Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035463/image_5003628_61191085.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/133rd-canton-fair-to-be-held-onsite-from-april-15-to-may-5-in-3-phrases-301775248.html

