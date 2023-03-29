MEDIA ADVISORY – Open letter: Yoshua Bengio and hundreds of signatories call for a pause to training AI systems more powerful than GPT-4

(Adnkronos) – MONTREAL, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hundreds of key players in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology, including Yoshua Bengio, Founder and Scientific Director of Mila – Quebec AI Institute, today co-signed an open letter initiated by the Future of Life Institute to ask AI labs to immediately halt training of AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 for at least six months. In response to the release, media representatives are invited to participate in a question and answer session.

In the letter, the signatories are clear: AI systems with intelligence that can rival that of humans can pose serious threats to society and humanity. The six-month pause should thus be used to develop and implement a set of protocols to make these powerful AI systems more accurate, transparent, and trustworthy.

The full open letter is available here.

Here are some of the main co-signatories:

