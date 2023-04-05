The Council of Europe chooses Signaturit to manage electronic signatures

(Adnkronos) – MADRID, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Council of Europe, the international organization created to promote democracy, protect human rights and the rule of law, has signed an agreement with the legaltech Signaturit to develop the project for the integration of electronic signatures in its own digital management tools.

The compliance with the legal requirements of the elDAS regulation and the ability to offer and facilitate simple, advanced and qualified signature modalities, have been the determining factors in the choice of Signaturit, over other providers, by the Council of Europe. In addition, the legaltech is a customer centric company and has designed a customized solution that meets the needs of the European organization.

The use of electronic signatures continues to grow, not only in private companies, but also in public bodies. A year ago, the Council of Europe hired Signaturit’s services to digitize the signature of documents through the web platform. But this time the international organization wanted to go a step further and undertake a new project to integrate electronic signatures via API with the goal of reaching 100,000 signatures by the end of the year. Implementation of the tool has begun with 200 users, and the forecast is to close the year with 700.

“The fact that the Council of Europe has counted on Signaturit’s electronic signature to undertake new challenges is, without a doubt, a privilege for us that places us even more as leaders in electronic signatures in Europe. Our technological solution not only provides the necessary legal guarantees, but also speeds up and increases the efficiency of the signing process. Not to mention improving the signers’ experience”, according to Sergio Ruiz, President of Signaturit Group.

The goal is to become a more efficient organization that reconciles innovation, regulation, and environmental protection. To achieve this, the organization has initiated a digital transformation project with Signaturit. The European Directory for the Quality of Medicines and Health Services; the European Convention on Human Rights; and Eurimages already have, or will soon have, the electronic signature that is the Council of Europe’s cultural support fund.

“Digital technologies are changing people’s lives, from the way we communicate to the way we live and work. That is why we at the Council of Europe want to undertake this process of digital transformation of signature processes with Signaturit’s customized solution, and thus streamline management for the benefit of all Europeans”, explains Alain Miele, Head of Technological Innovation at the Council of Europe.

