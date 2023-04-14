VIDAA Launches Latest Version of its Fastest-Growing Smart TV OS Platform, Providing an Unparalleled Value Proposition for Top Global Smart TV Manufacturers

(Adnkronos) – VIDAA, the leading provider of connected TV operating systems tailored for local markets, announces the launch of the latest version of its innovative platform. The new release gives brands and factories access to the state-of-the-art technology normally reserved for premium brands. The new VIDAA OS is faster, more reliable, more secure, and offers more customization options than ever before.

GUANGZHOU, China, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — VIDAA, a global leader in Smart TV operating systems, today announced the launch of the latest version of its cutting-edge platform. As the fastest-growing Smart TV OS platform among the top Smart TV manufacturers in the world, VIDAA offers a compelling value proposition for brands and factories looking to provide exceptional user experiences and future-proof their products.

The new VIDAA platform boasts an impressive range of features and benefits. First and foremost, VIDAA customizes and brands its user interface for its OEM partners, provide long-term support to ensure optimal performance over time, and offer a “just connect and use” approach that simplifies the user experience with no need to search for and download apps. With the new VIDAA OS, any brand can have access to an affordable and high performing operating system that supports over 180 different countries and territories and offers a free voice assistant that speaks 22 languages. VIDAA’s localization capabilities ensure that the platform remains relevant and appealing to users in markets worldwide.

Apart from that, VIDAA provides excellent support for its partners with a dedicated international marketing team spread across the world and an OEM support team with direct relationships with all its manufacturing partners. Shipping over 10 million devices annually, it provides security for its partners in the scale of its global operations.

Yaniv Gruenwald, COO of VIDAA, emphasizes the company’s commitment to its partners and users: “At VIDAA, our mission is to be the ultimate success partner for OEM brands in the Smart TV industry. We are dedicated to providing an unmatched user experience for our platform users and driving innovation that differentiates VIDAA-powered Smart TVs from other Smart TV OS platforms. Our commitment to our OEM brand partners’ success, our users’ experience, and our relentless pursuit of innovation is what sets VIDAA apart.”

VIDAA would like to extend its gratitude to its OEM manufacturing partners for their ongoing support and collaboration. The company invites Smart TV brands interested in exploring a partnership to reach out and discuss the benefits of choosing VIDAA as their Smart TV OS platform partner.

With its commitment to long-term performance, ease of use, and affordability, VIDAA is poised to continue its rapid growth in the Smart TV industry. As a partner-focused company, VIDAA is dedicated to working with Smart TV brands of all sizes to ensure their success and deliver exceptional Smart TV experiences to consumers around the world.

Join us for VIDAA’s keynote presentation and demonstration session on Sunday, April 16th at 2:30 p.m. at the Langham Hotel in Guangzhou, China during the Canton Fair events. The event will be livestreamed at https://live.laimanhui.com/live/page/1999734712?v=1680517918870

About VIDAAVIDAA is a global leader in connected TV operating systems, providing an innovative platform tailored for local markets around the world. The company is committed to offering unparalleled value to OEM partners, enhancing user experience, and driving innovation that sets VIDAA-powered Smart TVs apart from competitors. With a focus on performance, ease of use, and affordability, VIDAA is the ultimate success partner for OEM brands in the Smart TV industry. Established in 2019, VIDAA USA is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and is the developer of Smart TV operating systems. Its flagship product, VIDAA TV OS, is currently in its sixth generation and provides advanced solutions to a multitude of leading Smart TV manufacturers globally, including Hisense, JPE, Genius Fashion, Expressluck, HKC, MCTV, SQY, ASANO, TPV, and BOE. Its award-winning Linux based licensed operating system with voice control, applications store, billing, and payments capabilities provides a turnkey solution to factories and brands, including licensed access to leading global and local premium streaming video content providers. VIDAA USA partners include over 140 Smart TV brands and over 400 content providers globally.

Social tags: @vidaatv Instagram, @vidaatv Facebook, @VIDAATV Twitter, vidaatv Linkedin

For more information on the latest version of VIDAA and partnership opportunities, please visit www.vidaa.com

Media Contact:Jose Rivera-Fontjose.riverafont@vidaa.com



Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1978336/Vidaa_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vidaa-launches-latest-version-of-its-fastest-growing-smart-tv-os-platform-providing-an-unparalleled-value-proposition-for-top-global-smart-tv-manufacturers-301797216.html

