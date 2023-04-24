The first Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping is open for registration

(Adnkronos) – Cycling · Encountering | Challenge yourself by cycling and encounter more wonderful things

BEIJING, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping was launched by a press conference held in the Future Science City of Changping District, Beijing, during which it was announced that the registration was open and relevant information, such as the course maps, the schedule arrangement, and the registration process, was released. This is the first time for La Vuelta, a competition with a history of nearly a hundred years, to be held in China. The original essence of the competition will be presented in Changping, Beijing and the world will feel the unique charm of the event.

The first Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping is themed with Cycling and Encountering, which means through cycling, people could encounter the courage to challenge themselves and break through the limit, the physical and mental relaxation in the nature, the meaning of sustainability, their better selves and a better tomorrow.

Highlights of the Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping

The Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping will be held on June 17-18, 2023. In the two-day competition, four distinctive events will be held respectively: Circuit Race, Team Time Trial, Family Fun Ride and Road Race, which could meet the needs of different groups. The participants are divided into two groups: Legend Group and Amateur Group. According to the regulations of the Chinese Cycling Association, the event will be timed and scored, and finishers will receive a medal after the competition.

The Circuit Race, Team Time Trial and Family Fun Ride to be held on June 17 are for the Amateur Group and open to public registration. The Circuit Race and Team Time Trial are 5-kilometer lap races, covering 5 laps and 26.2 kilometers in total; the Family Fun Ride is a lap race with a total of 5 kilometers, which requires to be completed within 1 hour. The start and finish points are located at the Future Science City Sports Center in Changping District, along with Future Science City East Road, Yingcai North Second Street, Future Science City Road, Future Science City Avenue. The cycling section of Future Science City is a spacious two-way four lane, passing through two iconic bridges where participants could enjoy the refreshing urban landscape.

The Road Race to be held on June 18 is a 102.5-kilometer race with a 7-kilometer honor ride and a 95.5-kilometer competitive ride. The difficulty of the course is intermediate, and the start and finish points are also located at the Future Science City Sports Center. The course passes through the Ming Tombs Reservoir in Changping District, where participants will have a once-a-year experience of riding across the reservoir dam. And it passes by the Ming Tombs, which is both a World Cultural Heritage Site and National 5A-level Tourist Attraction. It is worth mentioning that Wangbai Road is open to cyclists for the first time, allowing them to enjoy the valley scenery. At the same time, Wenyu River Greenway is added into the course, where cyclists could relax in the shade of trees and prepare for the final sprint. The overall course connects ancient and modern cultural and natural landscapes, greatly enhancing the cycling experience.

The Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping will be held in a fully closed course to ensure the safety of participants and spectators. At the same time, comprehensive services and support will be provided. For example, to ensure the cyclists could enjoy the competition and be safe, bicycle inspection area, repair area, and washing area will set up. In addition, there will be a balance bike area for children, where they could participate in and enjoy the fun of cycling in an entertaining way. During the event, performances will also be presented for participants and visitors to enrich their weekend time.

At present, the Desafío China by La Vuelta – Beijing Changping is open for registration. You can learn more about the competition and registration information through the official website: http://www.lvbeijingtour.com/.

