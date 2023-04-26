Simpleview and CityDNA Launch the VivaCITY Challenge at CityDNA International Conference, Sofia, Bulgaria

(Adnkronos) – LIVERPOOL, England, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the CityDNA International Conference and General Assembly in Sofia, Bulgaria last week, CityDNA and Simpleview announced the launch of the VivaCITY Challenge.

VivaCITY is a project to transform and coach a DMO into a DMO that is futureproof and create a transforming strategy that is holistic, concise and tangible. Flavie de Bueil, COO of CityDNA says, “the VivaCITY partnership with Simpleview is an incomparable opportunity for a member city to receive three years of funding and support from three global experts in destination development and implementation. This is a living lab for CityDNA, it goes beyond consulting to results.”

“We have our CityDNA new long-term strategy that is holistic,” says CityDNA President Petra Stušek, “now we need to walk our talk. When the word city pops up everybody thinks about Europe, it’s our fabric. Now we need to show the world that we can take strategy into implementation.”

Two DMOs selected through a clear process will have the opportunity to co-create their transforming strategy that is holistic, concise and tangible with the help of global experts in destination development and implementation: Professor Frank Cuypers, an international leader in destination development, Elke Dens, a specialist in regenerative placemaking, and David Peacock, Senior Strategist and Advisor for the Future Tourism Group at Simpleview.

“VivaCITY is for cities that want to champion progressive, holistic change. We are looking for two cities that are open-minded, enthused, show the courage to go the extra mile and the willingness to change,” says David Peacock, “it underlines, Simpleview’s commitment to helping destinations unlock the enriching and restorative opportunities of tourism for citizens and visitors alike.”

Most importantly, the winner will have the opportunity to affect and inform positive change not just in their own city but within the wider tourism sector globally.

The VivaCITY Challenge intake is running from now until early July with the winning cities announced at CityDNA Autumn conference in Valencia, Spain, from October 4-7. Further information can be found at www.simpleviewinc.com/vivacity/



About City Destinations Alliance (CityDNA)

CityDNA is a knowledge sharing network for cities and urban regions that are working to unfold the potential of the visitor economy. Our vision is for all cities in Europe to flourish as great places to live, work, meet and explore. As a community of professionals, our promise to each other is to always be curious and forward thinking, share our inspiration and never stop learning.Citydestinationsalliance.eu



About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.Simpleviewinc.com



