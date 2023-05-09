Converge Technology Solutions Reports Strong Q1 2023 Results and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

(Adnkronos) – TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) is pleased to provide its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 (“Q1-23”). All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q1-2023 Financial Highlights:

“We are successfully executing against our strategy to demonstrate continued expansion in profitability and cash generation, each reaching new highs during Q1 despite current macro-economic conditions,” stated Mr. Shaun Maine, Converge Group CEO. “While the overall market is expected to remain relatively flat in 2023, with particular challenges at the large enterprise customer level, we anticipate that we will gain market share organically, clearly positioning us as the preferred partner among mid-market customers, and that we’ll see further organic gross profit growth throughout the remainder of 2023 and beyond.”

Q1-2023 Business Highlights & Subsequent to Quarter

“With the success of our cross-selling strategy, the Company will be prioritizing organic growth over inorganic growth moving forward,” continued Mr. Maine. “The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Avjit Kamboj today as Chief Financial Officer. After leading finance in the early phase of Converge’s growth, Mr. Kamboj will re-join the executive leadership team of Converge reporting into myself as Group CEO.”

Capital Management Initiatives

In light of the Company’s positive net cash flow and on-going cash generation, the Board of Directors has authorized the initiation of a quarterly dividend. The Board has declared a dividend of $0.01 per common share of the Company in respect of the first quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on or about June 16, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 9, 2023. This dividend is designated to be an eligible dividend for purposes of Section 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company also intends to resume purchases under the NCIB that commenced on August 11, 2022. The NCIB terminates one year after its commencement, or earlier if the maximum number of common shares under the NCIB have been purchased or the NCIB is terminated at the option of the Company. As of the date hereof, 6,464,124 common shares of a maximum of 10,744,818 common shares have been repurchased by the Company under the NCIB.

About ConvergeConverge Technology Solutions Corp. is a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider focused on delivering industry-leading solutions. Converge’s global approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud platforms, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with advisory, implementation, and managed services expertise across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Financial Position(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Summary of Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This release refers to certain performance indicators including Adjusted EBITDA that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Management believes that these measures are useful to most shareholders, creditors, and other stakeholders in analyzing the Company’s results. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated income (loss) or any other measure of performance under IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income or loss adjusted to exclude amortization, depreciation, interest expense and finance costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, share-based compensation expense, income tax expense, and special charges. Special charges consist primarily of restructuring related expenses for employee terminations, lease terminations, and restructuring of acquired companies, as well as certain legal fees or provisions related to acquired companies. From time to time, it may also include adjustments in the fair value of contingent consideration, and other such non-recurring costs related to restructuring, financing, and acquisitions.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of its operating performance and thus highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. The Company believes that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess the ability to meet capital expenditure and working capital requirements.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized, defined or standardized measure under IFRS. The Company’s definition of Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

The Company has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit

The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA as a % of Gross Profit is a useful measure of the Company’s operating efficiency and profitability. This is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by gross profit.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings per Share (“EPS”)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents net income (loss) adjusted to exclude special charges, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and share-based compensation. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a more useful measure than net income (loss) as it excludes the impact of one-time, non-cash and/or non-recurring items that are not reflective of Converge’s underlying business performance. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by the total weighted average shares outstanding on a basic and diluted basis.

The Company has provided a reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:

Gross sales and gross sales for organic growth

Gross sales, which is a non-IFRS measurement, reflects the gross amount billed to customers, adjusted for amounts deferred or accrued. The Company believes gross sales is a useful alternative financial metric to net revenue, the IFRS measure, as it better reflects volume fluctuations as compared to net revenue. Under the applicable IFRS 15 ‘principal vs agent’ guidance, the principal records revenue on a gross basis and the agent records commission on a net basis. In transactions where Converge is acting as an agent between the customer and the vendor, net revenue is calculated by reducing gross sales by the cost of sale amount.

The Company has provided a reconciliation of gross sales to net revenue, which is the most comparable IFRS financial measure, as follows:

Organic Growth

The Company measures organic growth at the gross sales and gross profit levels, and includes the contributions under Converge ownership in the current and comparative period(s). In calculating organic growth, the Company therefore deducts gross sales and gross profit generated from companies that were acquired in the current reporting period.

Gross sales organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross sales, as reported in the Company’s public filings, from current period gross sales for the same portfolio of companies. Gross sales organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross sales.

The following table calculates gross sales organic growth for Q123:

Gross profit organic growth is calculated by deducting prior period gross profit, as reported in the Companies public filings, from current period gross profit for the same portfolio of companies. Gross profit organic growth percentage is calculated by dividing organic growth by prior period reported gross profit.

