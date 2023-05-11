Marlabs acquires Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas

(Adnkronos) – Expands presence and accelerates growth in LATAM region

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SÃO CARLOS, Brazil and BANGALORE, India, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marlabs LLC., a digital solutions company, announced its expansion into LATAM with the acquisition of Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas. The acquisition will enable Marlabs to access new markets for growth, offering near-shore capabilities to clients while deepening technology capabilities.

Headquartered in São Carlos, Brazil, Monitora is a digital solutions company with strong expertise in customer experience, infrastructure operations, and data analytics.

“Marlabs is thrilled to welcome the Monitora team into the Marlabs family. We’re on a strong, pivot-path to create a worldclass organization that’s also multi-geographical, with a strong focus on building local talent and capabilities. The combination of Monitora and Marlabs’ complementary capabilities holds immense potential for accelerating growth and creating unique offerings for our clients in the digital transformation sector. With increasing levels of customization and specialization in our clients’ needs, we recognize the necessity of an innovative approach to solutioning and delivery. Through our partnership, we’re confident in our ability to help clients discover new opportunities and build digital businesses at a larger scale,” said Todd Keller, COO Marlabs LLC.

Marcos Chiodi, CEO Monitora, also shared his thoughts on the venture, saying, “Our clients’ needs are evolving rapidly; therefore, we realized the need to partner with an organization that has a global footprint and engages at different points across the client transformation journeys. We’ve found an ideal partner in Marlabs and are eagerly looking forward to a great association. Our shared culture and values are reflective of how we work, and I am confident that going forward, our teams will benefit immensely from the learnings and new opportunities that come our way.”

Marlabs continues to deliver high-value and high-impact services to clients across pharma and life sciences, manufacturing, and retail as well as banking and insurance verticals. The 26-year-old company has gotten on an accelerated path toward growth in recent years. This acquisition will help expand the opportunities of jointly serving global clients across several industries such as retail, telecommunications, life sciences, and finance & banking through deep capabilities to deliver accelerated business outcomes.

Marlabs highlighted that the acquisition is part of its global expansion strategy and that Monitora was chosen because of (a) its cultural alignment focuses on people, (b) its track record of excellence in developing digital solutions, and c) its ability to operate globally.

Click here to learn more about the acquisition.

About Marlabs

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. Marlabs has a global workforce that includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world’s leading technical universities. The company provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with a presence in the US and UK and Canada, Germany, Brazil, and India.

