Beny’s Commitment to Germany’s Solar Expansion: Innovating for a Greener Future

(Adnkronos) – MUNICH, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Beny takes a leading position in Germany’s groundbreaking energy reform, propelling innovation and technological progress. Showcased through their prominent exhibition booth, B4.250 at Intersolar Europe, Beny assumes a pivotal role in molding the trajectory of the German solar market. Equipped with cutting-edge technology and pioneering features, their products are poised to spearhead an industry-wide revolution, significantly contributing to the nation’s pursuit of sustainable energy objectives.

Germany’s solar market is thriving with 3 million operational photovoltaic systems. This year, 350,000 new installations have boosted solar capacity to over 70GW. Homeowner investments in solar energy have surged, with over a 100% increase in new installations during Q1 2023. Germany aims to surpass its 9GW target this year and achieve 215GW of photovoltaic capacity by 2030. Sustained annual growth of 30% in solar installations is crucial. Currently, one-third of Germany’s photovoltaic capacity is on buildings and open land, while rooftops and open spaces will account for half of the targeted 215GW.

In this transformative era of the German solar market, we proudly introduce Beny Microinverters as the catalyst for its prosperous development. Beny Microinverters offer a wide array of compelling advantages, making them the ideal choice for solar installations. These advantages include scalability, intelligent monitoring, an extended lifespan of up to 25 years, exceptional energy conversion efficiency, easy installation, and an IP67 protection rating.

Beny Microinverters offer unmatched scalability, intelligent monitoring, and superior efficiency. They seamlessly integrate into photovoltaic systems of any size, optimizing energy output through real-time performance tracking and remote monitoring. These advanced microinverters convert solar energy into usable electricity with exceptional efficiency, ensuring maximum energy utilization for a greener and more sustainable future.

Moreover, Beny Microinverters provide safe and reliable operation with a streamlined installation process and IP67 protection rating. They are designed for long-term stability, consistently delivering reliable performance and meeting the increasing demand in Germany’s solar market.

With a decade of experience in the European market, Beny has established Beny Germany, hiring local employees. They aim to complete warehouse construction by the fourth quarter, ensuring efficient product delivery and technical support. Building long-term strategic partnerships with local collaborators and customers is a priority for Beny in the vital European market. Furthermore, Beny will continue expanding globally, promoting secure smart energy solutions to drive renewable energy development and transition worldwide.

