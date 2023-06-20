Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Reports AGM Voting Results

(Adnkronos) – TORONTO and GATINEAU, QC, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (“Converge” or “the Company”) (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a services-led, software-enabled, IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 20th 2023. The results of the vote at the Company’s virtual annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today are set forth below.

i. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following seven nominees were elected as Directors of Converge to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge, or until their successors are earlier elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

ii. Appointment of Auditors

By a resolution passed via ballot, Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of Converge until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of Converge. The results of the ballot were as follows:

