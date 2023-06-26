Vention announces worldwide on-demand remote support through its 3rd generation pendant technology

(Adnkronos) – MONTREAL, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Vention, the company behind the cloud-based Manufacturing Automation Platform (MAP), announced today the release of its Remote Support program to European customers, allowing them to receive on-demand, high-priority automation and deployment support from Vention’s Customer Success Team. With the extension of its offering, Vention European customers can now receive services starting as early as 9AM CET/3AM ET and continuing until 11PM CET/5PM ET.

This new release is accessible through Vention’s 3rd generation pendant technology, which features a double built-in camera, voice streaming, HMI screen sharing, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a powerful 13 inches touchscreen display to make remote support simple and enjoyable.

“As industrial automation is being democratized, the emerging class of practitioners are expecting the same level of customer service they receive from their favorite B2C companies,” says Etienne Lacroix, CEO of Vention. “We are talking minutes to initiate a customer support intervention with full contextual awareness of the equipment hardware and software.”

An unparalleled service experience

As customer expectations are rapidly rising in terms of assistance, the introduction of Remote Support became a natural evolution of the Vention Manufacturing Automation Platform. Upon initiating a support call with Vention, the customer success team will gain full awareness of the machine, from the hardware and firmware versions, to real-time I/O state, to the program running on Vention’s MachineMotion controller. This step ensures timely support and active user guidance can be provided efficiently by our Vention Customer Success team who consistently provides service level above 96% for response time within the promised time. With more than 16,000 equipment pieces already deployed, the company consistently achieves a world-class net promoter score above 75.

Unique features and technical advancements

Vention’s newest pendant, Pendant V3, will allow manufacturers to benefit from Remote Support experience:

Remote Support will be showcased live in Europe at the Automatica Show in Munich, Germany from June 27 to June 30. Visit Vention’s booth #B4.308 to see remote support in action and experience world-class remote support from the team democratizing industrial automation.

Vention helps some of the most innovative manufacturers automate their production floors in just a few days through a democratized user experience. Vention’s digital manufacturing automation platform allows clients to design, automate, order, and deploy automated equipment directly from their web browsers. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Berlin and Boston, Vention’s 360 employees serve 3,000+ customers on five continents and 25 manufacturing industries.

Over the years, the company was awarded many business and industry recognitions. In 2022 only, the company was awarded the prestigious Deloitte 2022 Technology Fast 50m, Report on Business Canada’s top growing company, and Best Work Place (for professional development).

For more information, visit vention.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

*MachineMotion, MachineLogic, MachineCloud, and Vention are trademarks of Vention Inc.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105209/Vention_Vention_announces_worldwide_on_demand_remote_support_thr.jpgLogo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2105210/Vention_Vention_announces_worldwide_on_demand_remote_support_thr.jpg



Media Contact: Sophie Ducharme, marketing@vention.cc, 1 800 940-3617

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vention-announces-worldwide-on-demand-remote-support-through-its-3rd-generation-pendant-technology-301862658.html

