Casio to Release Dust- and Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK with Dual-Layer LCD for Improved Readability

(Adnkronos) – New MUDMAN Designed for Use in Extreme Conditions on Land Delivers

Both Toughness and Comfortable Fit

TOKYO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest addition to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The new GW-9500, which belongs to the dust- and mud-resistant MUDMAN series of timepieces designed to perform in harsh land environments, features a dual-layer LCD for improved readability of the digital compass and a slimmer size for an even more comfortable fit.

The Master of G line of G-SHOCK watches is designed to meet the needs of professionals who work in extreme conditions, delivering superior performance on land, at sea, or in the air with capabilities specially configured for each of these environments. Among these, MUDMAN timepieces, which are optimized for use on land, have been popular for the dust- and mud-resistance they provide.

Designed for professional users such as members of rescue teams who conduct missions in harsh land environments where dirt, sand, mud, dust, or rubble tend to accumulate or are strewn about, the new GW-9500 features a dust- and mud-resistant structure and dual-layer LCD, while still offering a slimmer profile befitting the latest addition to the MUDMAN series.

The new watch’s dual-layer LCD enhances the readability of the digital compass so that it can be used even in environments with poor visibility. The upper layer of the LCD shows the compass bearing with a large, cross-shaped graphic, while the lower layer displays the time and various measurements.

The GW-9500 is intentionally designed with a slimmer profile, as well, to keep it from interfering with arm motion during critical missions. By adopting a structure in which the watch glass is fitted into the bezel and other features, the watch has a profile 3.4 mm slimmer than the previous model.*

To ensure operability, the direct sensor button and front button used for taking and displaying sensor measurements are oversized and designed to keep mud and water out.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141418/KV_GW_9500.jpgPhoto – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2141419/GW_9500_72dpifeature_02.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-to-release-dust–and-mud-resistant-g-shock-with-dual-layer-lcd-for-improved-readability-301864526.html

