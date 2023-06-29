Huawei Launches Four Intelligent OptiX Innovative Practices of F5.5G, Accelerating 10Gbps Take-off

1 minuto di lettura

(Adnkronos) – SHANGHAI, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At the Huawei Product & Solution Innovation and Practice launch event held during 2023 MWC in Shanghai, Huawei took the opportunity to launch four Intelligent OptiX innovative practices of F5.5G, in scenarios of smart home, small and micro enterprises, smart manufacturing and metro network. 

Richard Jin, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, stated that 1Gbps has been everywhere, and 10Gbps is taking off. In the past year, Huawei’s F5.5G innovations, such as FTTR F30/B30, 50G PON, Alps-WDM, and 400G/800G, have been widely adopted in Asia, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It deeply changed people’s life and work. We hope more carriers and partners to join the F5.5G innovation and practice and work together to embrace “10Gbps Everywhere”. 

  

The 10Gbps era is just around the corner. Huawei calls on all parties in the industry to innovate and enrich F5.5G application scenarios together and apply F5.5G to all aspects of the digital economy. In doing so, we can embrace “10Gbps Everywhere”. 

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143915/Richard_Jin_Delivered_Speech.jpg
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-launches-four-intelligent-optix-innovative-practices-of-f5-5g-accelerating-10gbps-take-off-301866579.html
 

 

Tags:

Questi articoli potrebbero interessarti

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articolo precedente

Casio to Release Dust- and Mud-Resistant G-SHOCK with Dual-Layer LCD for Improved Readability

Articolo successivo

IL GIOVANE CHEF IAN GOH RICEVE IL PREMIO FINE DINING LOVERS FOOD FOR THOUGHT PER S.PELLEGRINO YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION 2022-2023

Ultimi articoli della categoria Immediapress

0  0,00