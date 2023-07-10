GOING BEYOND THE MAINSTREAM: VUSE STREET COVERS DOCUSERIES UNCOVERS THE UNDERGROUND MUSIC AND ART SCENES IN FIVE CITIES AROUND THE WORLD

(Adnkronos) – Vuse Street Covers captures International DJ and Producer Anfisa Letyago and iconic album sleeve artist Brian Cannon as they travel to Dubai, Barcelona, Medellin, Johannesburg and Liverpool to celebrate modern, urban culture and unveil the local talent making their creative scenes tick

LONDON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Vuse – the world’s number one global vape brand* – releases a sneak peek of its Street Covers docuseries, which delves into the unique stories in five cities around the world and celebrates the local talent driving their creative scenes.

Announced in March, the inaugural programme, as part of Vuse’s 10-year anniversary, builds upon the brand’s legacy of supporting emerging talent and charging beyond in creativity. The platform unearths the most exciting local talent who sit outside of the algorithmically controlled mainstream and celebrates the fusion of music and art to revive the artistry of album covers lost to the digital world. The teaser for the series can be viewed here.





Over the coming months, Vuse will release five unique episodes, one per city, each shining a spotlight on a local music and art talent, while reflecting on the instrumental role the streets play in the make-up of the creatives that live within them. Shot in creative hubs and local haunts around Dubai, Barcelona, Medellin, Johannesburg and Liverpool, the short films will see International DJ, Producer and Vuse Global Brand Ambassador, Anfisa Letyago, and legendary album sleeve artist Brian Cannon, take viewers on a deep dive exploration to the streets that make up each city’s cultural heart.

Pulling back the curtain on the underground scene, viewers will be fully immersed into the lives of the ambitious artists at the centre of each episode, as well as the rich culture of the communities that have directly impacted their musical and artistic outputs. The films will challenge viewers’ preconceptions of the cities and invite them to jump headfirst into the modern culture and local scenes that can’t be found in a guidebook.

In Dubai, Anfisa and Brian spend time with visual artist Foad Hamzeh and Deep House DJ and ProducerRami Chami, who go beyond the flash cars and fast cash that first spring to mind when thinking of the skyscraper-filled metropolis. Scratching the surface of this unique citywe are introduced to a multicultural melting pot with an arts and culture scene that is redefining the Middle East.

Barcelona has long been at the forefront of European culture, with its Gaudi-inspired skyline and hedonistic nightlife scene drawing in visitors from every corner of the world. Shining a light on DJ and Producer Camelia and Spanish urban plastic and mural artist, Murfin, Street Covers delves into the beating heart of the city to find that rather than having lost its touch, Barcelona remains at the epicentre of the Spanish underground movement.

Despite what people think they may know about Colombia’s Medellin, bold murals on almost every street corner have turned the city into a wonderful tapestry of expression, and the nightlife scene blends a rich fusion of genres, where locals dance salsa to reggaeton and everything in between. Introducing singer and songwriter Solizantana and international visual artist Manurat, Street Covers showcases a city that represents change and transformation on an unparalleled level, with art as the catalyst behind it.

A city with a divided history, Johannesburg is emerging as the open minded, cosmopolitan heart of Africa. Nowhere is that more evident than on the city’s queer scene where collectives are forging a path less trodden, creating a safe space for queer people and women alike. Through the eyes of DJ and cultural creator Lelowhatsgood, a pioneering figure in the city’s contemporary music scene, and Shaun Oakley, a graffiti artist, illustrator and designer who’s making statements across the country, this film looks to change the perception of how art and music can come alive in Africa.

Liverpool is a city with a rich cultural heritage, but there’s far more to Scouse culture than Beatles tours and football. Street Covers highlights the city’s independent spirit and the community ethos that drives it forwards through the eyes of Cherie Grist Renshaw, a contemporary artist and founding member of Bold Place which focuses on empowering women creatives, and DJ and Producer Dowd, who is riding the undercurrents of the UKs scene. The film challenges those who think Liverpool is a city living off its history to reconsider and see how it remains at the cutting edge of British culture.

Anfisa Letyago comments: “Being immersed in the true culture of all these beautiful cities from around the world is unlike anything I’ve done before. All of the local talent are so inspiring and working with them on their new tracks has been an amazing experience over the last few months. They are true stars that charge beyond the mainstream in their creativity, I can’t wait for them to show the world what they’ve been working on.”

Brian Cannon adds: “Meeting the local talent in each of these cities has been inspirational – no matter what their background or where they’re from, they’re oozing with passion for their discipline, and that’s very relatable for me. Seeing them taking on the challenge of making art for music, a unique ask, and being by their side to help guide them through the process, has been very rewarding.”

John Beasley, Global Director of Consumer Experience, BAT comments: “Every city has more than meets the eye – we’re pulling back the curtain and inviting people to look beyond their social feed, as we discover the artistic pulse at the heart of these cities and uncover the amazing talent that sits within them. Street Covers tells the stories of the urban underbelly where creativity explodes, inspiration thrives, and the provocateurs rise. We’re so excited to be celebrating the fusion of music and art and reviving the artistry of album covers lost to the digital world, while putting these creative talents on a global stage for all to discover.”

The hero films for each of the markets will be released over the coming months, spotlighting the local creative scenes and the art and music talent that are at the heart of them. They can be watched on the Vuse Worldwide YouTube channel. The pairs of local talent from each market will continue to collaborate over the coming months, alongside the expert guidance of Anfisa and Brian, to create a music track that represents their journey of creative discovery, and a piece of cover art that brings the tracks to life. You can follow their journey on @vuse.worldwide.

