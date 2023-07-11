COP28 President-Designate meets with His Majesty King Felipe VI

(Adnkronos) – MADRID, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, COP28 President-Designate met with His Majesty Felipe VI, King of Spain to discuss the plans and objectives for the upcoming COP28 conference. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General and Special Representative of COP28, and other prominent officials 

Notes to Editors COP28 UAE:    

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2151891/COP28_President_Designate_Majesty_King_Felipe_VI.jpg
 

