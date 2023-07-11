Queclink’s New 4G Wide-Voltage Tracker for Better eMobility

(Adnkronos) – SHANGHAI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Queclink, the world’s leading IoT device manufacturer and solution provider, has announced today the official launch of the GV57CEU tracker. This new LTE Cat 1 waterproof device, designed with wide-voltage and Bluetooth supports, aims towards the emobility market, promises diverse applications in shared mobility, food delivery, electric transport management, and beyond.

Due to the varying pace of economic growth, connectivity gaps continue to pose significant challenges worldwide. The new GV57CEU from Queclink provides an all-encompassing solution to this disparity. With LTE Cat 1 connectivity and 2G fallback support, the device caters to all, from nations still reliant on 2G, to those in the transition phase of 2G to 4G, as well as countries mainly leveraging 4G across their land – a future-proof choice that can serve global customers in the long haul.

The GV57CEU targets the emobility market’s rising demand, as micro vehicles such as motorbikes, scooters, and e-bikes gain popularity around the world. The micromobility sector gathered USD 49.3 billion in 2021 and is set to garner a size of USD 186.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for innovative emobility solutions is also on the rise, requiring technological advancements to back the relevant businesses.

Whether for individual bikers or the shared micromobility services, the GV57CEU’s powerful tracking technology makes it an excellent choice for keeping track of the vehicle assets and boosting the management efficiency of shared vehicles. Built to handle real-life conditions, GV57CEU features an IP67-rated waterproof housing that can withstand humid weather and conditions, guaranteeing dependability in any setting.

The device supports a wide operating voltage range from 9V to 90V DC, which makes it versatile for vast integrations from motorbikes, scooters, to golf carts, and forklifts. With its additional Bluetooth feature, the functionality of the device expands via additional BLE accessories such as sensors, relays, and CANbus adaptors, meeting the needs of different application scenarios.

Alongside GV57CEU, Queclink has also released GV57CG, a product from the same series aimed towards the Latin American market. With these innovative devices, Queclink continues to lead the way in IoT solutions, remaining at the forefront of inventions in its quest to deliver increasingly advanced and dependable tracking services suiting various markets across the world.

