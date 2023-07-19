QS Reveals the World’s Best Cities for Students

(Adnkronos) – LONDON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education experts, released the QS Best Student Cities, 11th edition, which compares 160 premier educational destinations, including 26 new entries.

London reigns as the world’s best student city for the fifth consecutive time.

Tokyo soars to second place, followed by Seoul in third. Melbourne ascends to fourth, while Munich slips to fifth.Methodology: QS ranks cities with a population of min. 250,000 and at least two universities in the QS World University Ranking. The ranking includes students’ feedback and opinions, with 100,000 survey responses contributing to the Desirability and Student Voice indicators.

Top 10 Cities

London leads globally thanks to:

Jessica Turner, QS CEO, stated: “London is a global magnet for talents, fostering a diverse, progressive, and inclusive learning environment. It offers students a unique blend of academic excellence, multicultural vibrancy, and a thriving economy. I applaud London’s success while celebrating all 2024 QS Best Student Cities.”

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503776/QS_Logo.jpg



View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qs-reveals-the-worlds-best-cities-for-students-301880335.html

