Ipsos MMA Ranked a “Leader” in Unified Marketing & Commercial Measurement by Independent Research Company

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ipsos MMA, an Ipsos Company, and the global leader in helping companies understand and optimize their paid, owned and earned marketing, pricing and promotional strategies, salesforce, sponsorship and operational investments, was named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023. MMA works closely and collaboratively with its client and agency partners to plan, measure, evaluate and recalibrate their marketing & commercial investments to optimize upper, mid and lower funnel business and financial objectives.

From The Forrester Wave™: Marketing Measurement And Optimization Solutions, Q3 2023:

“We recognize that Unified Marketing Measurement needs to align with our clients’ investment objectives as well as account for increasingly challenging marketplace conditions and evolving advertising dynamics. Executives need to be able to make decisions on a daily, weekly and monthly basis – not just quarterly or semi-annually. At each step in the end-to-end process, we identify and create value operating on “Client Time” – identifying advantages from the data, analytics and demand signals that our clients can recognize and take advantage of. Measurement solutions must be able to read, assess and recalibrate dynamically,” said Patrick Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. “This requires an “always-on and always-connected” approach and team. There must be a constant revolution when it comes to enabling and supporting our client partners and their agencies with capabilities that successfully meet their timelines, brand and financial objectives.”

“Our consistency and deep understanding of our clients’ business has resulted in Ipsos MMA being consistently acknowledged and recognized as the leader in the Unified Marketing Measurement industry. Our clients trust us each year with billions of dollars of their marketing and commercial budgets. We take that very seriously,” said Cummings. “With accurate and transparent measurement, you can confidently act when changing and optimizing investment scenarios.”

“Ipsos MMA’s ability to materially improve our client partners’ brand and financial results is core to our mutual success and has led to unprecedented and record growth over the past 2-years,” said Doug Brooks, Chief Client Officer at Ipsos MMA. “In the past 20-months, Ipsos MMA has been awarded 95% of the RFPs that we’ve participated in. During the same period, we’ve retained virtually 100% of our client-base as our client partners continue to benefit from improved business performance through optimizing and validating their investment decisions. Our relentless focus on driving understanding, trust, adoption, and integration in a transparent and collaborative manner, as well as our ability to scale Unified Marketing Measurement programs globally has been foundational to our clients embracing what we do together to make them more successful,” said Brooks.

From our clients:

“Unified marketing measurement has become an essential way forward for marketers to determine success of their campaigns and optimize their media/marketing mix and omnichannel strategies. Ipsos MMA’s platform prioritizes correct customer attribution by including online and offline data visibility, as well as the incorporation of synergistic and halo effects in the modeling approach. It is also able to deliver a holistic measurement schema despite discontinuities in healthcare data, thereby providing reliable, data-driven insights at a granular level of understanding.”

–Arvind Balasundaram, Executive Director, Commercial Insights & Analytics, Regeneron

“At Prudential, we are on an exciting transformational journey, optimizing our marketing outreach, brand building, and customer experience, of which Unified Measurement is a core component. Without it, our impression-focused advertising such as TV and banner ads is overshadowed by more-easily-tracked, click-focused activities such as search. Unified is essential to understanding how all channels synergize, providing scientifically-backed attribution percentages to help us grow profitably.”

— Jadon Wellman, VP of Marketing Effectiveness, Prudential

“The success of our Unified Marketing Attribution capability has been driven by a well-defined data strategy working synergistically with our unified analytics which captures marketing, operations and external factors in a way that enables us to directly address our media investment decisions. Essential to this is the transparency of the ongoing model validation feedback loops and cross-functional collaboration with Ipsos MMA and our agency partners,”

— Susan Noonan, Senior Director, Integrated Media, Petsmart

“We continue to aggressively mine broader, deeper, richer and more relevant insights – delivered in “client-time” through our data partnerships and eco-system, while at the same time leveraging the advances in data and analytic systems along with Machine Learning and AI. We’ve quadrupled our innovation and development teams in the past year adding important capacity and scale so we can continue to move quickly adapting to changing conditions,” said Cummings. “We are working closely with our talented team, clients and a diverse set of value-focused Ipsos offerings to identify and leverage cross-platform synergies to maximize the ROI of our collective data, analytics, attitudinal insights and technologies, particularly in the areas of global trends, brand, creative and social media. Ipsos is able to uniquely advantage our client partners with these more holistic and integrated insights.”

