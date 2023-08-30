Johnson & Johnson Vision announces launch of ELITA™ Platform to Correct Myopia with New SILK Procedure at the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons Congress

(Adnkronos) – Next-generation laser vision correction provides next-day results and recovery1,2



LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Johnson & Johnson Vision*, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTechi, will announce the launch of a next-generation laser vision correction solution, the ELITATM Platform, at the 41st European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) congress, 8-12 September 2023. The congress will also showcase a range of breakthrough data, with over 30 abstracts supported by Johnson & Johnson Vision accepted for presentation.

The ELITATM Platform enables surgeons to perform refractive correction on patients with myopia, with or without astigmatism, using the new SILK (Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis) procedure. With an ultra-precise laser pulse and fast laser delivery system, the ELITATM Platform provides surgeons with a consistently smooth and easy lenticular removal, offering exceptional vision correction with next-day results and recovery.1

The SILK procedure helps correct myopia through an often quick and minimally invasive process. The precise ELITATM Femtosecond Laser uses fine laser pulses to gently create a small disc-shaped piece of tissue called a lenticule in the cornea after the eye is numbed. The lenticule is then delicately removed through a microscopic incision and the smooth lenticule removal reshapes the cornea, correcting the eye to see flawlessly.1,2

An integrated blend of sophisticated technologies enables surgeons to perform the SILK procedure effortlessly and precisely to yield next-day results for patients.1,2



“We are delighted to launch our next-generation ELITATM Platform at ESCRS this year as well as showcase our broad range of ophthalmic innovations to our surgical customers”, said Jacqueline Henderson, President, EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Vision. “We have a rich heritage of innovation at Johnson & Johnson Vision, and we’re proud to offer surgeons and their patients equipment and IOLs that serve the eye health needs of patients across their lifetime”.

The Johnson & Johnson Vision ESCRS Booth (#B202) will have live demonstration areas for surgeons to experience first-hand the ELITATM Femtosecond Laser as well as other leading Johnson & Johnson Vision products. Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in the Toric VR Simulator experience alongside dry labs and meet the expert sessions at the booth and in the Johnson & Johnson Vision Lighthouse.

Key scientific abstracts supported by Johnson & Johnson VisionThe congress, taking place this year at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Centre in Vienna, will also see over 30 scientific communications from both Johnson & Johnson Vision sponsored studies and investigator-initiated studies (IIS) being presented, including:

ELITATM Femtosecond Laser

TECNIS Eyhance® Intraocular Lens

TECNIS Synergy® Intraocular Lens

TECNIS Synergy® Toric II Intraocular Lens

TECNIS Symfony® and TECNIS Symfony® OptiBlue Intraocular Lenses

A complete listing is available at: https://congress.escrs.org/programme/online-programme/

Other representatives from Johnson & Johnson Vision will be participating in events throughout ESCRS 23, including ESCRS iNovation Day on the 8th at the Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Centre.

Jacqueline Henderson, President EMEA, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be taking part in the European industry leadership roundtable on visions for the next 5 years, Raj Rajpal, Chief Medical Officer, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be joining the Managing presbyopia from early stage to cataracts panel discussion, Xiao Yu Song, Global Head of R&D, Johnson & Johnson Vision will discuss Myopia: The next pandemic and Tobin Island, Senior Director, Laser and Software, Johnson & Johnson Vision will be talking about the re-emergence of refractive surgery: lenticule extraction and phakic IOLs.

Education and interactive sessionsJohnson & Johnson Vision is also hosting a series of educational and interactive sessions aimed at sparking conversation and providing an opportunity to share, discuss and learn from leading experts in the field of ophthalmology. These include:

Sustainability at ESCRSFollowing Johnson & Johnson Vision’s recognition at the 2022 ESCRS congress for its sustainability efforts, it remains steadfast on tackling key issues that affect us all, from recycling and reducing our carbon footprint, to limiting our use of natural resources. This year the booth will include the following elements:

Driving diversity and inclusionTo further build upon its commitment to equality and inclusion, Johnson & Johnson Vision will also be hosting the second Women in Ophthalmology networking and mentorship event during ESCRS. A host of influential women who work in ophthalmology, including Professor Beatrice Cochener, Professor Rita Mencucci and Dr. Nancy Al Raqqad will meet for an engaging and collaborative discussion on the power of success of women in ophthalmology, bringing their own diverse viewpoints and personal stories to help continue our mission to cultivate a productive and inclusive environment in eye health.

For more information visit the Johnson & Johnson Vision booth #B202.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision*At Johnson & Johnson Vision*, part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech**, as a global leader in eye health we have a bold ambition: Vision Made Possible — paving the way for a new future of eye health to support the full spectrum of pediatric, adult and aging eyes. Through cutting-edge innovation, scientific expertise, and advanced technologies, we are transforming the way patients see and experience the world. At every step of the eye health journey, we stand as a trusted partner, making dependable outcomes possible for customers and patients. And, in communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care — for all. Visit us at jjvision.com, follow @JNJVision on Twitter, Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn, and @JNJVision on Facebook.

About Johnson & Johnson MedTechiAt Johnson & Johnson MedTechi, we unleash diverse healthcare expertise, purposeful technology, and a passion for people to transform the future of medical intervention and empower everyone to live their best life possible. For more than a century, we have driven breakthrough scientific innovation to address unmet needs and reimagine health. In surgery, orthopaedics, vision, and interventional solutions, we continue to help save lives and create a future where healthcare solutions are smarter, less invasive, and more personalized.

About MyopiaMyopia, also called nearsightedness, is a chronic and progressive disease that poses the biggest eye health threat of the 21st century.4,5,6,7. Half of the world’s population is projected to be myopic by 2050, with nearly one billion people expected to have high myopia8. Refractive surgery can correct myopia, allowing patients to clearly see distant objects without glasses or contact lenses.4

