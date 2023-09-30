Possmei Returns to Anuga 2023: Showcasing Taiwan’s Iconic Bubble Tea Culture to the World

(Adnkronos) – NEW TAIPEI CITY, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Possmei, a renowned Taiwanese bubble tea brand, proudly announces its return to Anuga, the world’s premier food and beverage (F&B) fair. Anuga 2023 is set to take place in Cologne, Germany, from October 7 to 11, 2023, marking Possmei’s comeback after a four-year hiatus.

In an era of burgeoning bubble tea sales in the European Union (EU) and Germany, Possmei invites customers and potential partners to discover its diverse product offerings at Anuga 2023. The brand’s goal is simple yet profound: to understand the evolving preferences of bubble tea enthusiasts and consistently deliver innovative and delectable products.

Expanding Presence in Europe and Beyond

The demand for bubble tea has grown exponentially, with projections indicating continued growth to USD 1226.22 million from 2022 to 2027. Possmei had set its sights on expanding into Europe early on, exporting its materials in 2010 and later establishing its European headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, in 2013. Today, as the general distributor of Possmei products, Possmei EU ensures localised support for European customers who need professional bubble milk tea consultation, training, and supplies.

“As a first mover in introducing authentic Taiwanese bubble tea to the European market, we have witnessed first-hand the growing appetite and potential for this delightful beverage. Our impressive growth over the last three years, doubling our sales and expanding our partner network in Europe, reaffirms our commitment to delivering the true essence of bubble tea to our European customers. It’s not just about the growth; it’s about the love and passion for bubble tea that our European friends have embraced. We look forward to being at Anuga and meeting our valuable customers and partners,” remarked Mei-Li Chen, CEO of Possmei.

One-Stop Solution for Bubble Tea Entrepreneurs

Possmei’s comprehensive offerings support aspiring tea shop owners and F&B brands to turn their entrepreneurial dreams into reality. From sourcing bubble tea equipment and machines to crafting distinctive brand identities, designing inviting interiors, and receiving professional bubble tea training, Possmei stands as the ultimate ally for all things related to bubble tea.

Originating in Taiwan, bubble tea, often referred to as pearl milk tea, has transcended borders to become a global phenomenon. Possmei remains steadfast in its mission to actively promote traditional Taiwanese food culture worldwide while embracing a spirit of innovation.

Looking Ahead to Anuga 2023

Visitors to Anuga 2023 will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of Possmei, exploring its signature popping boba, extensive drinks selection and innovative DIY bubble tea kits. Beyond the product showcase, Possmei’s team of seasoned business consultants and product experts eagerly await potential partners and customers, ready to explore exciting business opportunities.

Join Possmei at Hall 8, Booth Number C90. For additional information, please visit https://www.anuga.com/exhibitor/possmei/.

About Possmei

Possmei is a brand synonymous with authenticity, quality, and innovation in the bubble tea sphere. Founded in 2009 in Taiwan, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible with bubble tea, offering an array of syrups, powders, and toppings that cater to the diverse tastes of bubble tea enthusiasts worldwide.

Possmei’s products are crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. From their signature black tea and green tea bases to their tantalising fruit syrups, every ingredient in Possmei’s repertoire is selected for its premium quality. This dedication to excellence ensures that every bubble tea made with Possmei products is a delightful and memorable experience.

Media Contact Sabrina HsuSales Representative, Possmei International Co., Ltd.sabrina@possmei.com+886-2-22999000

