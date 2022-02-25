Roma agli ottavi di Conference League con il Vitesse

Gara di andata il 10 marzo in Olanda, ritorno il 17 all'Olimpico ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La Roma affronterà gli olandesi del Vitesse agli ottavi di Conference League. Questo l'esito del sorteggio effettuato oggi a Nyon, nella sede della Uefa. Gara di andata in trasferta in programma giovedì 10 marzo, ritorno il 17 all'Olimpico. OTTAVI DI FINALE and. rit. 10/3 17/3 Marsiglia (FRA) – Basilea (SUI) Leicester (ENG) – Rennes (FRA) Paok (GRE) – Gent (BEL) Vitesse (NED) – ROMA (ITA) PSV Eindhoven (NED) – Copenhagen (DEN) Slavia Praga (CZE) – Lask (AUT) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) – AZ Alkmaar (NED) Partizan (SRB) – Feyenoord (NED) (ITALPRESS). ari/red 25-Feb-22 13:28