Roma agli ottavi di Conference League con il Vitesse

1 minuto di lettura

Gara di andata il 10 marzo in Olanda, ritorno il 17 all'Olimpico ROMA (ITALPRESS) – La Roma affronterà gli olandesi del Vitesse agli ottavi di Conference League. Questo l'esito del sorteggio effettuato oggi a Nyon, nella sede della Uefa. Gara di andata in trasferta in programma giovedì 10 marzo, ritorno il 17 all'Olimpico. OTTAVI DI FINALE and. rit. 10/3 17/3 Marsiglia (FRA) – Basilea (SUI) Leicester (ENG) – Rennes (FRA) Paok (GRE) – Gent (BEL) Vitesse (NED) – ROMA (ITA) PSV Eindhoven (NED) – Copenhagen (DEN) Slavia Praga (CZE) – Lask (AUT) Bodo/Glimt (NOR) – AZ Alkmaar (NED) Partizan (SRB) – Feyenoord (NED) (ITALPRESS). ari/red 25-Feb-22 13:28

Tags:

Questi articoli potrebbero interessarti

Lascia un commento

Your email address will not be published.

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.

Articolo precedente

Ucraina, Mattarella “L’Europa non si piega alla violenza della forza”

Articolo successivo

F.1: Cancellato il Gp di Russia, “Impossibile correre a Sochi”

Ultimi articoli della categoria Sport

0  0,00