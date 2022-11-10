Mondiali2022: Inghilterra, Tomori, Smalling e Abraham non convocati

Nei 26 di Southgate ci sono invece Maddison, Wilson e Rashford LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) (ITALPRESS) – Non mancano le sorprese fra i 26 convocati di Gareth Southgate per i Mondiali in Qatar. Nell'elenco dell'Inghilterra, infatti, non figurano nè il milanista Tomori nè i giallorossi Smalling e Abraham. Ci sono invece James Maddison, Callum Wilson (entrambi fuori dal giro da tre anni) e Marcus Rashford oltre a Kalvin Phillips, sebbene in questa stagione non abbia mai giocato una partita da titolare col Manchester City. I Tre Leoni sono nel girone B con Iran, Usa e Galles. Questo l'elenco completo: portieri: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal); difensori: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool); centrocampisti: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City); attaccanti: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United). – foto Image – (ITALPRESS). glb/red 10-Nov-22 15:25