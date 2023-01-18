L'azzurro si è imposto in tre set sull'argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry MELBOURNE (AUSTRALIA) (ITALPRESS) – Jannik Sinner al terzo turno degli Australian Open. L'azzurro, 15esima testa di serie, si è imposto in tre set sull'argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry, numero 79 del mondo, con il punteggio di 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. "Sono molto felice di essere già al terzo turno – ha detto Sinner nell'intervista rilasciata in campo a fine partita -. Il livello del mio tennis oggi è stato sicuramente buono. Ho servito bene e ho risposto come dovevo". – foto LivePhotoSport – (ITALPRESS). ari/red 18-Gen-23 08:22