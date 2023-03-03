CGTN Think Tank: China-Europe ties: exploring new heights

(Adnkronos) – BEIJING, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The relations between China and Europe undoubtedly are one of the most important in the world. China’s top diplomat Wang Yi just wrapped up his trip to Europe, China and the EU are set to see frequent high-level mutual visits soon, which will send a strong signal of China-EU cooperation. Meanwhile, the European economy is set to narrowly avoid a recession, while China’s changes of COVID policies pave the way for a solid recovery. 

What is the economic outlook of the two major economies and how should China and the EU work together to promote economic recovery? How can the China and EU renew the strategic partnership? In what areas should the two sides deepen cooperation and advance our shared interests? How would the EU balance its policies amid rising geopolitical tensions? 

In this TV panel co-organized by CGTN Think Tank and the Schiller Institute, eminent former policymakers, economists, geopolitical strategists, law and trade experts, and other stakeholders, discuss China-Europe relations in a challenging time. 

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-28/Live-China-Europe-ties-exploring-new-heights-1hNq6fpOcSs/index.html
 

 

Video – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015234/0302_video.mp4
 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-think-tank-china-europe-ties-exploring-new-heights-301761854.html
 

 

