Tennis: Torneo Houston, titolo a Frances Tiafoe

Secondo titolo in carriera per il 25enne americano HOUSTON (STATI UNITI) (ITALPRESS) – Frances Tiafoe vince il "Fayez Sarofim&Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship", Atp 250 da 642.735 dollari che si gioca sulla terra rossa di Houston, in Texas. Il 25enne americano, grande favorito del tabellone, piega in finale l'argentino Tomas Martin Etcheverry, ottava testa di serie, per 7-6(1) 7-6(6): si tratta del secondo titolo in carriera per Tiafoe – che era alla sesta finale nel circuito – dopo quello vinto a Delray Beach nel 2018. – foto LivePhotoSport – (ITALPRESS). glb/red 10-Apr-23 11:32