Haier Receives First UL Solutions Gold IoT Security Rating Issued for Appliances in Europe

(Adnkronos) – UL Solutions verified Haier’s Internet of Things security claims meeting critical cybersecurity benchmarks.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that Haier, the world’s number one brand for large appliances*, is the first appliance company to achieve a Gold IoT Security Rating in Europe. This gold-level rating from UL Solutions demonstrates that Haier’s IoT systems implemented in the brand’s smart products and solutions use industry best practices for IoT cybersecurity.

UL Solutions IoT Security Rating is a security claim verification and labeling offering for consumer IoT products that categorizes products according to an ascending five-level scale: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond. Verified products receive a UL Verified Mark that specifies the achieved security level and are then evaluated on an ongoing basis by UL Solutions.

The Gold IoT Security Rating demonstrates security capabilities across connected products under Haier’s brand. These product lines were assessed to a gold level according to their implementation of vital baseline security capabilities, such as no default passwords, secure updates and connections, access controls and product security maintenance, among others.

The rating from UL Solutions helps Haier demonstrate to users that their products deliver advanced security levels in functions, including the protection of stored and transmitted data, basic settings protection without additional action from the user, and monitoring and maintenance of the connected applications.

By leveraging proven security best practices and rating the security posture of IoT products, the IoT Security Rating helps manufacturers and developers demonstrate the security due diligence of their products. This evaluation process helps to improve the transparency of security with consumers and assists them in making conscious and informed purchasing decisions. The rating also supports manufacturers by helping to demonstrate that their products meet the threshold of reasonable security features as required in U.S. IoT security regulations and recommended in global IoT security guidelines.

“At Haier, we are committed to helping our customers enjoy their homes, and ensuring the security of our connected products is an essential part of that commitment. We incorporate sound security principles into our product development process and look to demonstrate that to our customers,” said Gianpiero Morbello, head of Brand and IoT at Haier Europe. “We’re extremely pleased to have achieved the Gold IoT Security Rating. We believe UL Solutions’ third-party verification and our commitment to their IoT Security Rating throughout the product lifecycle helps Haier continue to put our customers’ peace of mind first while protecting against security threats.”

“As part of UL Solutions’ decades of cybersecurity experience and rapidly growing IoT security practice, we are pleased to recognize Haier for earning the first Gold IoT Security Rating in Europe,” said Chante Maurio, vice president and general manager of the Identity Management and Security group at UL Solutions. “We’re proud that our Europe cybersecurity laboratory was able to support Haier’s security assessment needs. This gold level-rating achievement helps verify the security due diligence Haier has built into their connected products, demonstrates their cybersecurity posture to retailers and regulators, and empowers consumers to make purchase decisions based on the security built into Haier connected products.”

Haier’s unique UL Verified Mark codes can be accessed on the UL Verify website.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2023, % share of units, 2022 volume sales data

